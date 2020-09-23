Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.34. Renasant posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Renasant by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 143.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Renasant by 41.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Renasant by 140.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Renasant by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 68,592 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. 3,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,487. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.35. Renasant has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.