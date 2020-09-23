Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post sales of $10.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.53 million and the lowest is $9.10 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $5.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.66 million to $4.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $344.53 million to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 147,039 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 322,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,348,205. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.93.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.