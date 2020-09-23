Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.30). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYRS. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 54,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $612,937.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $70,981.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 353,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,076.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,658 shares of company stock worth $906,634. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 64,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 45,723 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 24,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYRS opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

