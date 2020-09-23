Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post $0.80 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $31.95. 7,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,006. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

