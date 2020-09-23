Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.68. Adobe posted earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $9.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.54 to $11.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $486.78. 2,625,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,459. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.31. The company has a market cap of $233.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.94, for a total transaction of $1,739,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,983 shares of company stock worth $39,560,726. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

