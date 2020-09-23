Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,525 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,963,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,492 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,517,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,219 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,883.2% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 539,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 511,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,438,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,899,000 after buying an additional 423,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

