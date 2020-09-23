Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.33). Aptinyx reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 2,549.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 7,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,935. The company has a market capitalization of $160.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.