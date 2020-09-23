Zacks: Brokerages Expect Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) will report $32.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Assertio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.36 million. Assertio Therapeutics reported sales of $55.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assertio Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $109.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.61 million to $114.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $142.60 million, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $150.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assertio Therapeutics.

ASRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Assertio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Assertio Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Assertio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Assertio Therapeutics by 5,626.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 118,997 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASRT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. 376,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Assertio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Assertio Therapeutics Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

