Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) will post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.

AGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.47. 450,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.