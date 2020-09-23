Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Baytex Energy’s earnings. Baytex Energy reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baytex Energy.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 199.92%. The company had revenue of $110.15 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 605,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,741. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $213.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

