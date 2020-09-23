Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report sales of $75.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.89 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $71.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $293.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.90 million to $296.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $286.45 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $289.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRKL shares. BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $666.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

