Zacks: Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.

NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $30.40. 31,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 59.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 12.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 406,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $6,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

