Zacks: Brokerages Expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. ValuEngine lowered City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,998.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 512,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 227,755 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1,222.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 191,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 178,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 131,185 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIO opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $322.44 million, a P/E ratio of -74.30 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.