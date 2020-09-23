Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.64). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $119,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,274 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after buying an additional 856,538 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 606,871 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after buying an additional 576,349 shares in the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $3,614,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,682. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.46. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

