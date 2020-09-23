Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Energy Transfer LP Unit reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,988,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,554,502. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.