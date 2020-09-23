Zacks: Brokerages Expect Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce sales of $225.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.76 million and the lowest is $224.90 million. Extreme Networks posted sales of $255.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year sales of $930.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.10 million to $942.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $967.91 million, with estimates ranging from $965.20 million to $970.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $504.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,972.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

