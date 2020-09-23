Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.87 Million

Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce $281.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.80 million and the highest is $285.00 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $308.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

FSS stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

In other news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $833,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Federal Signal by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 106.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

