Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce sales of $126.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $127.60 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $102.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $487.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $489.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $476.00 million, with estimates ranging from $454.70 million to $497.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at $24,991,565.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 54,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,941. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.95. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

