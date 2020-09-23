Zacks: Brokerages Expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.61. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 33.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 3.9% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in FirstCash by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. 214,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,845. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $55.44 and a 1-year high of $96.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.