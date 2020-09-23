Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,291.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,109,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $371,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,791. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 992,487 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,576,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,113,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,421 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.98. 26,940,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,162,627. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

