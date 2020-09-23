Zacks: Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post $314.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.98 million to $328.05 million. iRobot reported sales of $289.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

In other news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 3,299 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $263,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $2,947,176.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,333,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,175 shares of company stock worth $5,307,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 57.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.97. 6,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,435. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.61. iRobot has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $89.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

