Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Moelis & Co reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moelis & Co.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

MC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. 310,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,453. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,674.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Co by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,779,000 after purchasing an additional 48,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,041,000 after acquiring an additional 400,718 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 12.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,275,000 after acquiring an additional 422,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,507,000 after acquiring an additional 42,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,878,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

