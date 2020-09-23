Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.44). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $346.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 129.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Shares of STNG opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.89. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $32,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.