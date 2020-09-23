Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.37 Million

Brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce $117.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.61 million to $118.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $110.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $514.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $517.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $559.29 million, with estimates ranging from $518.33 million to $585.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,246 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,245 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,595. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.