Zacks: Brokerages Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 226.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6,062.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 1,110,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 63.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after buying an additional 1,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,811,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 837,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,021,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,571,000 after buying an additional 835,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,259. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

