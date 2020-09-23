Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. US Ecology posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECOL. ValuEngine raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Ecology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. 229,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $994.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.07. US Ecology has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley acquired 2,650 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in US Ecology by 55.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

