Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) to Sell

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $104.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allegion is well-placed to benefit from strength in the electronic products business along with product development and a large customer base in the long term. Several cost-control measures along with pricing and productivity actions are likely to benefit margins. Also, the company’s shareholder-friendly policies are likely to work in its favor. Its earnings estimates have been increased for 2020 in the past 60 days. However, low demand environment owing to the pandemic, persistent weakness across residential markets and business divestitures are likely to hurt its top-line results in 2020. For 2020, the company expects revenues to decline 8-9% on an organic basis. High debt level and currency translation-related headwinds remain concerning. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.44.

ALLE stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,087. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allegion has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

