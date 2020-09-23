Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Sell

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Twitter’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues helped it to expand monetized user base. Twitter launched Fleets icon in three more markets — Italy, India, and South Korea during the reported quarter. Additionally, higher-coronavirus related chats and product improvement expanded user base. Moreover, strong demand for video ad products like Video Website Cards and in-stream pre-roll is a key driver. However, Twitter has withdrawn its full-year guidance. Decline in advertising revenues in the United States due to brand spending pauses related to the coronavirus pandemic and lower international advertising revenues due to business lockdown in APAC are overhangs. This shows that lack of revenue diversification is a major downside. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Group raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.34.

TWTR stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.43. 1,562,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,639,100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $31,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,028. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Twitter by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 140,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Twitter by 19.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Twitter by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 57.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

