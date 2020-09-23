Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) to Sell

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

FLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FLY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 153,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $193.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at $3,766,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

