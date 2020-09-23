Zacks Investment Research Lowers Unilever (NYSE:UN) to Hold

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Get Unilever alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

UN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $5,527,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.5% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unilever (UN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.