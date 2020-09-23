Zacks Investment Research Lowers West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) to Hold

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

WST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $288.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,958,248,000 after purchasing an additional 938,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after acquiring an additional 573,372 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 416.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,597,000 after acquiring an additional 432,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 226.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,800,000 after acquiring an additional 390,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,739,000 after acquiring an additional 149,418 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

