Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to “Hold”

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrossFirst Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE:CFB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. 167,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

