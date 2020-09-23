Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) to Strong-Buy

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRG. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of FRG stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. 132,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,834. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $512.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.00 million.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 149,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,743,127.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,943.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 874,785 shares of company stock worth $20,902,877 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 117,648 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 2,644.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Franchise Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter.

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

