Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trivago in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Trivago from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trivago has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.02.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $570.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. Trivago has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. Trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 64.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

