Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.74

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 14637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $534.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZFGN. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Zafgen by 809.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 3,161,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,813,892 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 67.7% in the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,348,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 544,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 34.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 285,529 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

