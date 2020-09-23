Zap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $881,183.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a total market cap of $16.65 million and approximately $881,183.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043816 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.91 or 0.04390319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00059115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034056 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

