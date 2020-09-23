Zcash Price Hits $53.49 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Zcash has a total market cap of $539.98 million and approximately $269.32 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53.49 or 0.00507974 BTC on exchanges including Gemini, Cryptohub, Kraken and Allcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00074882 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00052877 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000845 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,095,738 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, BiteBTC, C2CX, HitBTC, YoBit, Crex24, Braziliex, Cryptohub, OTCBTC, CoinEx, LiteBit.eu, Coinut, LocalTrade, Liquid, BCEX, CEX.IO, Bithumb, Bitlish, Bitinka, BX Thailand, WEX, Gemini, Gate.io, Graviex, Binance, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, CoinExchange, Altcoin Trader, LBank, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, Allcoin, Mercatox, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Ovis, Kuna, BigONE, Tux Exchange, GOPAX, Cryptomate, Exmo, BTC Trade UA, Bit-Z, BitBay and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

