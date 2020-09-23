ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $12,559.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00505409 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00074654 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00052996 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000854 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

