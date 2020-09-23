ZCore (ZCR) Market Cap Hits $123,341.75

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $32.15 and $20.33. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $123,341.75 and $1,040.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,327,839 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $33.94, $13.77, $24.68, $51.55, $7.50, $20.33, $50.98, $24.43, $10.39, $5.60 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

