Zealium Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $10,699.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001747 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,523,938 coins and its circulating supply is 14,523,938 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

