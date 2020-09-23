ZelCash (ZEL) Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

