ZeuxCoin Price Hits $0.0087 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $3,050.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043772 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.16 or 0.04434098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00058962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00034146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002185 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

