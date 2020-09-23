ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,997.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $27,997.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00227941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00083017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.01470941 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00189574 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,371,088 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

