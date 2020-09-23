ZINC Trading 27% Lower Over Last Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $20.33, $13.77 and $50.98. ZINC has a total market cap of $226,139.15 and $134.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043772 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.16 or 0.04434098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00058962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00034146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002185 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $24.68, $33.94, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.