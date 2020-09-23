Zippie (ZIPT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $241.00

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Zippie has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Zippie has a market capitalization of $140,984.59 and $241.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zippie token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00229361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00083167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.01473969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00191166 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zippie’s official website is zippie.org

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

