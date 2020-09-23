ZMINE Hits Market Capitalization of $370,829.65 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $370,829.65 and $270.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00080902 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001357 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000447 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043778 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00116612 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008118 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

