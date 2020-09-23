Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($1.06). Zogenix posted earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($1.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 63.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 35.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZGNX traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 69,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

