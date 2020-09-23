Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Gap Down to $22.58

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $20.40. Zogenix shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 30,389 shares.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Get Zogenix alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,019,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,275,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,787 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,907,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,074,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.