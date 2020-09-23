Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $14.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $27,628.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 42,732,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after buying an additional 1,709,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,530,000 after buying an additional 1,480,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zuora by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after buying an additional 1,405,100 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after buying an additional 1,030,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,522,000 after buying an additional 912,185 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,824. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zuora has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.47 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

