Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) to post sales of $12.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $21.41 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $7.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $35.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $46.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.46 million, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $54.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZYME shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,992. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 121.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.